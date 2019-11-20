Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% lower at 10,345 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ALCON

The Swiss-listed eyecare company reported another quarterly loss, trimmed the top range of its profit margin outlook, boosted projections for the cost of its spinoff from Novartis and announced a $300 million restructuring program.

Shares indicated down 0.2%

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Julius Baer: JP Morgan raises target price to Sfr 55 from Sfr 51

* VAT Group: Credit Suisse cuts to ‘underperform’ from ‘neutral’

* Flughafen Zuerich: RBC cuts target price to Sfr 200 from Sfr 230

* Sonova Holding: JP Morgan establishes December 2020 price target of Sfr 192 vs December 2019 price target of Sfr 194. Credit Suisse raises target price to Sfr 260 from Sfr 255. Deutsche Bank cuts to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’, cuts target price to Sfr 218 from Sfr 264

COMPANY NEWS

* Polyphor said Chairman Argeris Karabelas has resigned, to be replaced by Kuno Sommer until the next shareholders meeting.

* BB Biotech expanded its board of directors by nominating Susan Galbraith, who leads cancer research at AstraZeneca, and Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief science officer at Novo Nordisk.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)