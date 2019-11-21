Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 lower at 10,367 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

MONETARY POLICY

Negative interest rates remain “absolutely necessary” for Switzerland, Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday, as pressure mounts on the central bank to change course from its ultra-expansive monetary policy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said it reached an agreement with the German cartel office.

* Comet Holding confirmed its financial targets for 2019 and said it aimed for a 2025 operating profit margin of about 25%.

* Asmallworld said it struck a partnership agreement with Hyatt’s luxury hotel brands.

* Carlo Gavazzi said H1 revenue and net income were dented by exceptional effects

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Bucher Industries - Berenberg reiterates coverage with “buy” rating.

ECONOMY

Third-quarter industrial production data due at 0730 GMT.