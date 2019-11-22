Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 10,353 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche has again extended the deadline for its tender offer for Spark Therapeutics, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, saying U.S. and British anti-trust authorities needed more time to review the deal. The offer, which was originally due to expire on Nov. 25, has now been extended to Dec. 10. All terms and conditions of the offer remain the same, Roche said. So far 14.8% of the shares were tendered.

CAR WASH PROBE

Swiss investigators executed search warrants at addresses linked to Vitol and Trafigura, their counterparts in Brazil said on Thursday, as a sprawling probe into the global commodity trading industry intensifies.

Brazilian federal prosecutors said Swiss investigators searched the Geneva addresses on Wednesday as part of a probe made public late last year. As part of that probe, authorities alleged employees of major commodity trading firms paid employees of Petroleo Brasileiro SA at least $31 million in bribes from 2011 to 2014.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta reported first-quarter revenue was down 2.1% to 843.9 million euros ($933.94 million). Shares indicated down 3.5%

* Also Holding said it was signing a new 300 million euro revolving credit facility (RCF).

* Bossard Holding said on Thursday that the Bossard Group was entering a partnership with SES-imagotag in the field of industrial and logistics IoT solutions.

* Promaxima Immobilien AG, which agreed at an annual general meeting in July to delist from the Berne stock exchange, on Thursday posted first-half operating income of 677.715 Swiss francs ($682.22), down from 1.8 million francs the previous year.

* SIX Exchange Regulation AG applies for Swiss authorisation as a Prospectus Office

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Vontobel Holding AG: Citigroup raises price target to SFR 68.5 from 64

* EFG International AG: Citigroup raises price target to SFR 7.6 from 7.3

* Credit Suisse Group: RBC raises target price to CHF 15.5 from CHF 14

* Julius Baer Gruppe: RBC raises target price to CHF 60 from CHF 54

* Julius Baer Gruppe: Citigroup raises price target to Sfr 49 from 47.5

* UBS Group: RBC raises target price to CHF 13.5 from CHF 13

* JP Morgan says it prefers Axa, Allianz, Zurich and Poste Italiane among the European peers

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled

($1 = 0.9036 euros)