Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,404 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker is buying U.S. biotechnology company The Medicines Co for about $9.7 billion, Novartis said on Sunday, as it seeks to expand its portfolio of medicines against cardiovascular disease.

ROCHE

The company on Friday said its immunotherapy Tecentriq combined with its Avastin medicine helped people with the most common form of liver cancer to live longer than with an older drug from one of its competitors.

Seperately the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration has granted priority review to its Risdiplam treatment for spinal muscular atrophy

SIKA

The company is buying Romanian mortar and thermal insulation company Adeplast for an undisclosed sum.

SWISS RE

Confimed its strategy and its targets at its investor day.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Edisun on Friday said that 47% of its existing shareholders have subscribed to new shares which will be placed at a price between 120 and 130 Swiss francs.

* Partners Group said it is selling its 50% stake in Covage.

* Adecco named Ralf Weissbeck as Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective 1 January, 2020.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said requests from its two biggest shareholders to be exempted from having to submit a mandatory takeover offer for the company have been rejected by the Swiss Takeover Board.

* Softwareone Holding - said selling shareholders have agreed to a lock-up of six months following its first trading day. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)