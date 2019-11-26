Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 10,480 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

On the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Novartis’s sickle cell disease drug Adakveo last week, the regulator said on Monday it approved a separate drug from Global Blood Therapeutics Inc to treat the genetic disease. The two medicines work differently, and may be used together, but each carries an annual price tag in the $100,000 range.

ROCHE

The Swiss drug maker’s influenza treatment Xofluza, a one-dose pill that can clear flu symptoms within days, may cause a mutation of the virus that leads to drug resistance, researchers reported on Monday.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The chocolate maker’s Ruby Chocolate has won a U.S. marketing permit, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan is buying the cosmetics business of Indena

* Georg Fischer has a new joint venture to make plastic pipes for the Egyptian water and gas market

* BFW Liegenschaften said it had sold nine properties, resulting in a pretax profit of 9.6 million francs.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it received the second tranche from a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

* Burckhardt Compression Holding said it would become the parent of Arkos Group.

* Tamedia said that effective 1 January 2020, a decentralised organisation with four largely independent companies would be established under the umbrella of TX Group.

* Schaffner Holding said Suzanne Thoma would step down from the board at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

ANALYSTS

* Straumann: Berenerg raised its price target to 815 Swiss francs from 720 francs

ECONOMY

Swiss Q3 non-farm payrolls data due at 0730 GMT