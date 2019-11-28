Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% lower at 10,504 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The company has completed the acquisition of Adira Insurance, it said on Thursday, a deal which makes the Swiss company the largest international property and casualty insurer in Indonesia.

Separately, CEO Mario Greco told Italian newspaper La Stampa that cross-border mergers don’t work.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Wisekey said it expects to become a company reporting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early December, qualifying as a foreign private issuer in the United States.

Separately it said the NASDAQ stock market has approved its American Depositary Shares for listing.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it had concluded its share repurchase programme.

* Barry Callebaut said during its 2018/19 fiscal year it had reduced its carbon footprint by 6.7 %, from 9.10 million tonnes to 8.49 million tonnes, despite increased production.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STADLER RAIL AG: Exane BNP Paribas cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

ECONOMY

* Swiss economic output increased by 0.4% from the second quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday, accelerating from a 0.3% rise in the second quarter and ahead of the 0.2% level in Refinitiv estimates.