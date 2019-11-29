Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 29

BERLIN/ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% lower at 10,510 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

Clariant will take a 10% stake in French cosmetics ingredients maker Plant Advanced Technologies ALPAT.PA, the Swiss specialty chemicals company said, setting up a strategic partnership between the two companies.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*GAM Holding said group management board member Matthew Beesley has decided to leave the company.

*Interroll Holding said Heinz Hoessli would join the company as finance chief.

*Dottikon Es Holding said is reached net sales of 77.9 million Swiss francs ($78.12 million) in the first half of its fiscal year.

* Kuros Biosciences said gross proceeds of 4 million Swiss francs required to complete the offering in its capital increase have already been surpassed.

* BFW Liegenschaften said it intends to delist its shares.

* MCH Group said it is appointing Art Basel global director Marc Spiegler to its executive board.

* Roche Holding said Health Canada has approved Kadcyla for treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer after surgery.

ECONOMY

Leading KOF business indicator for November due at 0800 GMT. Index seen rising to 95.0 points from 94.7 in October.