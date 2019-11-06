Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 10,262 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker confirmed it wants to grow sales volumes by 4-6% over the next three years after outsourcing contracts and solid demand in emerging markets helped profit and sales rise in fiscal 2018/19.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank and asset manager said advised client assets rose to a record 217.1 billion Swiss francs ($218.70 billion) at the end of the third quarter. “In total, the net inflow of new money generated by Vontobel for the last nine months was over its 4-6% target range,” it said in a statement, adding that overall results for first nine months of 2019 exceeded those of the prior-year period.

SWISS LIFE

The group generated fee income of CHF 1.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019, corresponding to 17% growth in local currency compared to the prior-year period;

Premiums came to CHF 18.0 billion, a rise of 25% in local currency over the previous year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SoftwareONE said it acquired BNW to accelerate its SAP capabilities on public cloud hyperscalers.

* SIG Combibloc Group AG: has reached agreement to acquire Visy Cartons pty ltd for au $70 million (around EUR 43 million at current exchange rates)

* Private Equity Holding AG: comprehensive income of EUR 6.8 million for first six months of financial year 2019/2020

* Vifor Pharma AG: Vifor Pharma and Evotec form joint venture for early development in nephrology

* Dufry AG: plans to issue EUR 750 million senior notes; proceeds to be used to refinance existing EUR 700 million of outstanding senior notes due 2023 and reduce existing bank debt

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG: H1 rental income CHF million 4.7, up 15.5% EBITDA CHF million 2.7, up 54.7%; earnings CHF million 4.4 versus CHF million 1.8 year ago

* SHL Telemedicine LTD: Swiss Takeover Board (“TOB”) order obliges mandatory bidders to inform TOB regularly about progress in realizing and financing pending mandatory public tender offer for shares in SHL

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled