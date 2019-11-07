Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
The bank and Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil are set to launch an investment bank in South America, UBS said.
Swiss Re is looking at buying a stake in China Pacific Insurance Co. (CPIC) via a primary offering of the Chinese company’s securities, the Swiss re-insurer said.
The acquisition of Sandoz dermatology and generics assets by Aurobindo Pharma is delayed further as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information on a lawsuit the Indian company is facing, the Economic Times reported.
The Bern utility complained a Swiss amendment to rules governing money for decommissioning nuclear plants could increase payments for shuttering the Muehleberg station by 100 million Swiss francs, and said it was considering a judicial response.
The Swiss-based insurer posted a 2% rise in nine-month property and casualty gross written premiums on Thursday, adding the development is expected to have a positive effect on net earned premiums in the coming year.
The Swiss inspections group aims to keep its dividend at least steady next year, the Geneva-based company said on Thursday as it focuses on cost savings to defend margins.
Banks and fund managers want the European stock trading day shortened by 90 minutes in a radical move they say would improve market efficiency and staff wellbeing - but exchanges are split.
* Roche said a presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2019 Annual Meeting includes new data for CD20-CD3 bispecific cancer immunotherapies, confirming their potential in difficult-to-treat lymphomas.
* ObsEva said it was discontinuing current development of nolasiban for invitro fertilisation after it failed a study. The company’s net loss in the third quarter was $27.6 million.
* Lastminute said nine-month net earnings rose to 20.6 million euros, from 6.5 million euros in the year-earlier period.
* Valiant Holding said nine-month net profit rose to 86.5 million francs
* Varia US Properties said third-quarter rental income rose to $22.6 million
* Swiss October forex reserves data due at 0800 GMT
