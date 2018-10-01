Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher, at 9,107 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG was fined $10 million on Friday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood over its handling of retail customer orders, including through its dark pool.

ROCHE HOLDING

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved on Friday Xolair (Omalizumab) prefilled syringe formulation of Genentech’s, a member of the Roche Group.

ARYZTA

McDonald’s hamburger buns maker Aryzta on Monday reported a full-year loss of 470 million euros ($545.01 million), its second straight, as distribution and labour costs kept the Swiss-Irish baking company under pressure.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Estates said on Monday its H1 profit fell to 0.2 million Swiss francs from 0.7 million francs a year earlier.

* Blackstone Resources AG said research started on new battery technology.

* Gurit signs an agreement to acquire JSB Group for an equity value of 520 million Danish crowns ($80.87 million).

* Orell Fuessli said it closed the sale of parts of its Atlantic Zeiser business to Coesia S.p.A.

* Wisekey said it acquired a 22 percent stake in Tarmin.com, a U.S.-based expert in data management platforms.

ECONOMY

* August retail sales due at 0715 GMT

* September PMI manufacturing data due at 0730 GMT

* SNB data on sight deposits due at 0800 GMT