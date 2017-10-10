Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 10

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 9,261 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GUIVADAN

The Swiss fragrance and flavour maker maintained its 2020 financial targets after third-quarter sales rose 5.7 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.27 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bossard Holding said it boosted sales in the third quarter of 2017 by 12.4 percent to 194.6 million Swiss francs and that it anticipates overall sales for fiscal year 2017 to total 780 million francs, compared to last year’s 695 million francs.

* Alpiq Holding said it is acquiring Lundy Projects Ltd, a supplier of catenary systems and signalling structures in the railway infrastructure sector in Britain.

* New Value AG said the board of directors of the portfolio company Silentsoft SA has negotiated with external investors for the future financing of the company but negotiations could not completed in time which led to a short-term liquidity need. Silentsoft’s biggest shareholders agreed to contribute the needed funds, under certain conditions, in a financing round, the company said.

* Mikron Group said CFO Martin Blom has decided to leave the Group in April 2018 with the search for a successor commencing immediately. Blom will continue to carry out his duties and responsibilities through April 2018, Mikron said.

* Investis Holding SA said it is ‍reinforcing cooperation with Polytech Ventures Holding by making a strategic investment, acquiring 50 percent of share capital; ‍parties agreed not to disclose purchase price.

* Ypsomed said it has set up three subsidiaries during the past weeks in Belgium, Spain and Poland​.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged in September at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)