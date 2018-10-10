Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,950 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

JULIUS BAER

Switzerland’s highest court is expected to rule on whether whistleblowers break the country’s bank secrecy law by leaking confidential bank data to tax authorities even if they are based elsewhere in the world.

VAT GROUP AG

Announces short time work for about 400 production employees at VAT Vakuumventile; move reflects previously announced softening of certain markets, especially in semiconductor equipment

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said analysis showed crizanlizumab (SEG101) increased the number of patients free of sickle cell pain crises vs placebo during SUSTAIN study. Discussions with health authorities are continuing, and a filing with the FDA is anticipated in 2019.

* Roche Holding AG: Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis

* Clariant’s Bohnen joins executive board, Fuenfstueck to leave

* SHL Telemedicine said financial watchdog FINMA had approved a request filed by Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Limited, Xu Xiang, Kun Shen and Mengke Cai not to suspend their voting rights during appeals against a Sept. 1 Swiss Takeover Board decision

* ObsEva SA Presents Clinical Data From Phase III Implant 2 Trial Of Nolasiban In IVF

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SGS - Morgan Stanley starts with “equal weight”, 2,636 Sfr price target.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)