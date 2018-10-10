Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

Switzerland’s highest court is expected to rule on whether whistleblowers break the country’s bank secrecy law by leaking confidential bank data to tax authorities even if they are based elsewhere in the world.

* Novartis said analysis showed crizanlizumab (SEG101) increased the number of patients free of sickle cell pain crises vs placebo during SUSTAIN study. Discussions with health authorities are continuing, and a filing with the FDA is anticipated in 2019.

* SHL Telemedicine said financial watchdog FINMA had approved a request filed by Himalaya (Cayman Islands) TMT Fund, Himalaya Asset Management Limited, Xu Xiang, Kun Shen and Mengke Cai not to suspend their voting rights during appeals against a Sept. 1 Swiss Takeover Board decision

* ObsEva SA Presents Clinical Data From Phase III Implant 2 Trial Of Nolasiban In IVF

SGS - Morgan Stanley starts with “equal weight”, 2,636 Sfr price target.

No economic data scheduled.