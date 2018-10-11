FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Celltrion Inc’s biosimilar of Roche’s blockbuster cancer drug, Rituxan, on Wednesday won unanimous backing from an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

* Flughafen Zuerich said it handled 2.88 Mln passengers in September, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

* Ceva Logistics said it has appointed Guillaume Sauzedde its managing director for the company’s central and eastern European cluster.

* PSP Swiss Property said it has started clean up work at its properties in Bahnhofplatz, Zurich.

* Novartis announced new data from the first direct head-to-head trial to demonstrate superior efficacy of Gilenya over Copaxone in patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

