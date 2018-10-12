FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 4:53 AM

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 12

2 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,718 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

EU TREATIES

Swiss Transport Minister Doris Leuthard played down a mid-October deadline from the European Commission to strike a deal on a new treaty cementing ties with Switzerland’s biggest trading partner.

NOVARTIS

Abbvie said on Thursday it settled all patent disputes with Novartis, granting it a non-exclusive license to manufacture and sell a copycat version of blockbuster drug, Humira.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BB Biotech on Thursday reported a nine-month profit of 172 million francs compared with 843 million francs a year ago.

* Copper producer Atalaya Mining , which is backed by Swiss trading giant Trafigura, is looking for a buyer, two banking sources said on Thursday.

* CPH Chemie und Papier Holding said it expected its full-year net result to likely be more than double that of 2017.

* Adecco Group said it had appointed Gordana Landen its chief human resources officer.

ECONOMY

No economic data due.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
