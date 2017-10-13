FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 13
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 13, 2017 / 4:37 AM / in 2 days

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,306 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOTENSTEIN

Patrik Gisel, chief executive of Raiffeisen which owns Notenstein La Roche, told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger Notenstein is not for sale and is open to making acquisitions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Profil de Gestion SA said for the third quarter it sees better results than those published on Sept. 30, 2016.

* Varia US Properties said it has completed its capital increase, achieving gross proceeds of 20.6 million Swiss francs, and that Wolf Property Holding has become a new anchor investor with 7.52 percent of the total number of shares.

* SHL Telemedicine said it has received the following information related to the disclosure of shareholdings: Himalaya Asset Management Limited, via Himalaya (Cayman Island) TMT Fund, has sold shares and is now holding less than 3 percent of SHL’s voting rights; Kun Shen, private investor based in Hong Kong, has acquired 2,559,250 shares, representing 23.53 percent of voting rights.

* Ascom said it entered a strategic distribution agreement with GE Healthcare in Europe

* Flughafen Zuerich said it handled 2.75 million passengers in September, up 5.5 percent from last year.

* Daetwyler Holding said it board has decided to nominate Claude Cornaz for election as a new director at the annual general meeting on March 6, 2018 at which Ernst Odermatt will step down from the Board having reached retirement age.

ECONOMY

Producer/import price data due at 0715 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.