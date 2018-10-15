Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open 0.2 percent lower at 8,641 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss pharma company said its Kadcyla, an antibody drug to treat breast cancer, reduced the risk of the disease recurring in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer in a late-stage study.

For more, click on

SNB

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan on Friday defended the independence of central banks, saying they should not be cowed by political pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump called the Federal Reserve “crazy” for hiking interest rates.

UBS

UBS is investigating a second accusation of sexual assault made by a former junior trader who said the Swiss bank had failed to deal appropriately with a previous, separate rape allegation, two sources told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it will host a research and development day on schizophrenia, treatment resistant schizophrenia and Rett syndrome on Oct. 31 in New York.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on orphan drug designation for POL6014 in the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

* SHL Telemedicine said it was postponing the Special General Meeting initially scheduled for Oct. 18 to Dec. 10 per the request of each of its three major shareholders.

ECONOMY

Producer/import prices due at 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)