Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CLARIANT

Extraordinary general meeting due to seek shareholders’ permission to add SABIC board members.

SONOVA

Investor and analyst day due.

SWISSCOM

Swisscom is considering options for its Fastweb SpA unit, including a sale or partnership, that would increase the Italian business’s market share in mobile services, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit announces closing of the acquisition of all shares in JSB Group for an equity value of DKK 520 million, as reported on Oct 1.

* Meyer Burger announces a transformation programme to reposition its standard PV business solutions to Asia, mainly China.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASILEA PHARMACEUTICALS - Helvea Baader Bank raises to “hold” from “sell”, raises target price to 55 Sfr from 50 Sfr

ECONOMY

No economic data due. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)