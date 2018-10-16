Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Extraordinary general meeting due to seek shareholders’ permission to add SABIC board members.
Investor and analyst day due.
Swisscom is considering options for its Fastweb SpA unit, including a sale or partnership, that would increase the Italian business’s market share in mobile services, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Gurit announces closing of the acquisition of all shares in JSB Group for an equity value of DKK 520 million, as reported on Oct 1.
* Meyer Burger announces a transformation programme to reposition its standard PV business solutions to Asia, mainly China.
BASILEA PHARMACEUTICALS - Helvea Baader Bank raises to “hold” from “sell”, raises target price to 55 Sfr from 50 Sfr
