Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,760 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks today:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker raised its full-year sales outlook, citing growing revenue from its Cosentyx psoriasis and arthritis drug as well as the performance of its heart failure medicine Entresto, whose third-quarter sales more than doubled.

For more news, click on

NESTLE

The food group confirmed it wants to grow sales by around 3 percent this year after it reported improved trading in North America and infant nutrition had pushed up underlying sales in the third quarter.

For more news, click on

SWISS RE

The reinsurer said that third-quarter claims losses are large for an individual quarter but that cumulative losses for the first nine months of 2018 were broadly in line with expectations.

For more news, click on

KUEHNE UND NAGEL

The company reported its 9-Month earnings rising 7.4 Pct To 580 Million Swiss francs ($582.45 million).

For more news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orior said Edgar Fluri was standing down as vice chairman of its board next year, while Markus Neuhaus will stand for election to the board at its AGM next April.

* Temenos raised its full year guidance for 2018, saying it now expected revenue growth of 12 to 14 percent this year, after reporting a 14 percent increase in sales during its third quarter.

* EFG International said it will combine its legal and compliance functions into a single division.

* SGS said it has acquired testing and verification company IBR.

* Inficon Holding reported a 13.4 pct rise in Q3 revenue to $101.4 million.

* Autoneum Holding adjusted its outlook for the current financial year.

* Zur Rose Group said it is taking over the e-commerce activities of Medpex, Germany’s third-largest online pharmacy.

* Cassiopea said it had attained all primary And secondary endpoints in phase 3 trial for its Winlevi Cream, which is used to treat acne.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland’s trade surplus widened to 2.4 bln Swiss francs in September, according to data from the Swiss federal customs office. ($1 = 0.9958 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)