Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,796 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected Novartis’s bid to repurpose a drug now approved for rare inflammatory diseases to be used in a group of heart attack survivors, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

BANK VONTOBEL

The bank on Friday said it was acquiring the international US-based private clients portfolio from Lombard Odier for an undisclosed price.

* Novartis said data showed significant improvement in progression-free survival rates for patients using its Lutathera treatment baseline liver tumours.

* BB Biotech said it was expanding its board of directors to four as it reported a net gain of 242 million Swiss francs for its third quarter.

* Bellevue Group said chairman Thomas Von Planta will not stand for reelection to its board.

* DKSH Joerg Wolle will hand over chairmanship of board of directors at its 2019 annual general meeting.

* Huber + Suhner said it had become a tier 1 supplier to Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Geely.

No economic data due.