Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,808 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ARYZTA

Aryzta’s row with its largest shareholder, Cobas Asset Management, deepened on Tuesday, with the investor accusing the Swiss-Irish baking company of painting “an unduly grim picture” of its financial situation to ram through a disputed capital hike.

LOGITECH

The computer accessory maker confirmed its sales and earnings outlook for fiscal year 2019 after double-digit growth in gaming and video collaboration devices boosted sales growth in the second quarter and operating income beat forecasts.

UBS

UBS allows all its staff to travel “freely in and out” of China and it is business as usual there, the Swiss bank said, after local authorities had asked one of its bankers to delay her departure from Beijing to meet with officials.

AMS

Austrian chipmaker AMS AG reported a 49 percent increase in its third-quarter core profit and gave an upbeat forecast for the next period, largely because Apple started mass production of new phones that include its sensors.

SCHINDLER

The Ebikon-based company reported Q3 figuers and confirmed its guidance as revenue after nine monthes grew by 7.9% to 7,939 million Swiss francs ($7.97 billion).

GAM HOLDING

The Swiss money manager’s group assets under management fell by 17.7 billion Swiss francs ($17.77 billion) in the third quarter following the suspension of a director that has thrown its business into turmoil.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan holds an investor day in Jakarta.

* Idorsia Ltd said Simon Jose will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer on December 1, 2018.

* Novartis said its eye care unit Alcon plans to develop a digital health platform for cataract surgery.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)