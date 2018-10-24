Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8,823 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ARYZTA

The company’s board said proposals by its largest shareholder, Cobas Asset Mananagment, were too risky and inadequate to solve its funding issues. Cobas countered, saying the company had forgotten its undrawn credit facilities, which would increase total liquidity to 540 million euros ($619.06 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit reported a 9.8 percent Net Sales Growth for the First Nine Months of 2018.

* Ceva Logistics said its board noted the withdrawal of DSV’s offer for the company.

* Datacolor reported its full year EBITDA down slightly down to 8.4 million.

* Polyphor said Chief Medical and Development Officer Debra Barker was leaving the company.

* Swiss Prime Site confirmed its 2018 targets.

* Santhera Pharma announced the start of an early trial of a prospective drug for patients with cystic fibrosis

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.