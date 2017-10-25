FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 25
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2017

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent down at 9,185 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank and money manager saw its advised client assets rise in the third quarter to 175.3 billion Swiss francs ($176.93 billion), up from 164.7 billion francs at the end of the previous quarter.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it contributed $20 million to a $50 million private placement in privately held immunotherapy company Y-mAbs Therapeutics. HBM also said that it posted a profit of 13.6 million Swiss francs in the first six months of its financial year.

* Wisekey International said Thomas Whayne III is resigning from the board less than a year after he was added to the panel. It did not immediately name a proposed successor in a statement.

* Emmi is increasing its stake in Mexideli 2000 Holding SA de CV to 51 percent from 50 percent.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said net income in the third quarter rose 13 percent to 14.9 million Swiss francs.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it established a distribution agreement with Fujifilm for Eleview in Europe and South Africa.

* Swiss Prime Site confirmed its 2017 targets as it held a capital markets day in Zurich.

ECONOMY

* Swiss investor sentiment for October due at 0800 GMT.

* UBS consumption indicator for Switzerland in September rose to 1.56 points from a revised 1.50 points in August.

$1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
