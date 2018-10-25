Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 8,645 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank posted a surprise 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit amid a bumper quarter for its investment bank and said it aims to grow wealth management profits at the upper end of its target over 2019-2021.

CEVA LOGISTICS

French shipping group CMA CGM has offered to buy full control of Swiss transport company Ceva Logistics, in which it is already a major shareholder, for 30 Swiss francs per share in cash, the companies said on Thursday.

ABB

ABB reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter profit as the engineering company said its growth was improving around the world.

LONZA

Lonza confirmed its 2018 outlook and mid-term guidance as demand for the Swiss drug ingredients maker’s products from its customers in the pharmaceuticals industry remained strong.

ROCHE

Roche announced FDA approval of xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) for influenza.

SIKA

The company on Thursday said that 9-month net profit rose by 10.5 percent to chf 527.7 million.

BUCHER INDUSTRIES

The company reported 9 months group net sales of chf 2.25 billion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said Silchester International Investors had reported a participation above 5 percent in the group.

* Sulzer AG: in first nine months of 2018, order intake rose by CHF 291 million; increases its guidance for 2018 order intake growth to 10-12% from 7-10% previously

* Huber+Suhner AG: order intake of chf 722.8 million after nine months was up 16 % on previous year

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG: from Lanuary to September, gross profit increased from chf 1,024.8 million to chf 1,116.2 million

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)