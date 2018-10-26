Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,633 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim increased its sales outlook for 2018 but reduced its profit expectations as the world’s largest cement maker reported better-than-expected earnings during its third quarter.

RICHEMONT

Swiss luxury group Richemont and Chinese group Alibaba are joining forces to target the Chinese retail market, Richemont said on Friday.

UBS

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday he cannot categorically exclude a large acquisition but such a deal is unlikely, given limited options for a transformational deal.

SUNRISE

Freenet, the largest shareholder in Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications, is open to offers to sell its stake outright, the independent German telecoms company’s CEO Christoph Vilanek said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG: receives approval for Cosentyx label update in Europe to include dosing flexibility in psoriatic arthritis

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA: growth in activity for the first nine months of 2018, adjusted revenue up 10.1% to chf 729.8m

* Meier Tobler Group AG: plant closure of Keramikland AG

* Kudelski Group said its NAGRA unit agreed to a deal with Sky Italia’s new retail DVB-T pay-TV site.

* Mobimo named Daniel Ducrey as its new chief executive.

* Meier Tobler AG said its full-year EBITDA will be between 25 and 28 million Swiss francs ($25 - 28 million), adding that in 2019, its earnings could be significantly increased thanks to synergies and cost reductions.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ABB - CFRA cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 22 Swiss francs from 27 francs

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 1.0001 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)