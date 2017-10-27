Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 27

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CLARIANT

Activist investors seeking to block Clariant’s $20 billion merger with Huntsman Corp have boosted their stake in the Swiss speciality chemical maker to above 20 percent, triggering a disclosure filing, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The news was confirmed on the Stock Exchange website.

For more news see

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank reports results for a quarter its finance chief cautioned was marked by low trading volatility at its investment bank. The market is also keeping an eye for further signs of improvement at its flagship wealth management division in what is normally a seasonally slow quarter.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of six analysts for net profit is 1.04 billion Swiss francs, while the Swiss bank’s own consensus report published on Oct. 6 forecast 897 million francs.

For more news see

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s largest cement maker gives an update on its third quarter and how it is progressing towards its annual target. The results mark the debut appearance of new CEO Jan Jenisch, who took over after LafargeHolcim was rocked by a scandal over funding armed groups in Syria.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect adjusted core operating profit to rise 6.3 percent to 1.79 billion francs.

For more news see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* French group Saint Gobain has extended until June 2018 its option to buy the stake of the family that controls Sika

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)