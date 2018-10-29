Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 29

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,693 points on Monday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS AG

* The Swiss drugmaker and U.S. rival Pfizer Inc are teaming up to develop treatments for a liver disease many drug companies believe will become a hugely lucrative market, as it is tied to the obesity and diabetes epidemics.

* Separately, Novartis said two-year data for brolucizumab (RTH258) reaffirm superiority versus aflibercept in reducing retinal fluid in patients with blindness causing AMD.

ROCHE <ROG.S.

The Swiss drugmaker on Monday touted data for a new drug against a blindness-causing eye disease that hits millions of older people, the latest sign this multi-billion-dollar market is primed for disruption.

UBS

The Swiss bank may ask U.S. regulators to expand its license to sell more complex products and sophisticated investment advice to wealthy Americans living in Switzerland as it seeks to woo U.S. taxpayers abroad for growth.

ABB

Robots will make robots at a new factory in China, which the Swiss engineering group said on Saturday it plans to build for $150 million in Shanghai as it defends its place as the country’s largest maker of industrial robots.

CREDIT SUISSE

Chairman Urs Rohner told CNN Money in Switzerland in an interview the Swiss bank had made the “right decision” not to send its chief executive to a Saudi Arabian investment conference following the killing of a journalist, adding the lender was monitoring not only the progress of the investigation but also the international response in order to determine its next steps. “We’ll have to see what in the end the outcome will be of this whole issue,” Rohner said.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Chief Executive Jan Jenisch told Schweiz am Wochenende that the cement giant’s savings and efficiency program is taking effect earlier than planned and that the company is prepared for the future, barring “extraordinary” events like oil rising to more than $100 a barrel.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss bank Julius Baer said it created a new unit serving intermediaries such as external asset managers and independent financial advisors and appointed executive board member Philipp Rickenbacher to lead it.

ARYZTA

McDonald’s buns maker Arzyta Chief Executive Kevin Toland in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft said he has spoken with many shareholders and is confident the Swiss-Irish bakery company will win approval for its planned 800 million euro ($912.08 million) capital increase despite opposition from its largest investor.

PANALPINA Chairman Peter Ulber, whose resignation was demanded by 12.3 percent investor Cevian last week, said in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger that he takes the criticism “very seriously” and that discussions will be held over the representation of shareholders on the board. “No subject will be taboo,” he said.

ZUR ROSE

The Swiss online pharmacy said it was proposing an ordinary capital increase of 200 million Swiss francs ($200.36 million) to finance the recently announced acquisition of the mail-order activities of German peer medpex.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom Holding said it won contract in Switzerland for its Enterprise Business.

* Bank Cler is seeking to have it shares delisted after it was purchased by the Basler Kantonalbank

* Bossard Holding said it nominated Patricia Heidtman to its board of directors.

* Ceva Logistics said on Friday that it won an award in Italy for its “Paperless” project.

* DKSH said it is working with Australian TNG to exclusively market titanium dioxide.

* Glarner Kantonlbank said third quarter net profit increased by 12.6 percent to 16.8 million francs.

ECONOMY

No economic data due. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)