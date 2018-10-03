Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 3

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse acts to shore up confidence in loan market - FT

SWISS WATCHES

Luxury goods group LVMH’s watch brands will be present at the next edition of the Baselworld watch fair in March, the outgoing head of its watch division told CNN Money Switzerland, adding the world’s biggest trade show needs to make changes in 2020.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG: licenses three novel anti-infective programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals

* Clariant said it upgraded a facility in Midland, Texas to significantly strengthen research and development capabilities and expand support to oil services customers.

* Sika Chief Executive Paul Schuler confirmed the strategic goals for 2020 at the group’s capital markets day in New York on Tuesday.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG issued a fixed-rate bond amounting to CHF 125 million with a coupon of 1.0% and a maturity of 4 years. The proceeds are to be used primarily for the repayment of bank financing.

* ObsEva SA reports additional positive phase 3 results of Implant 2 trial showing significant increase of live birth rate following IVF with single embryo transfer

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 20 FROM SFR 21

UBS GROUP AG: MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 20 FROM SFR 21

JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG: MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 61 FROM SFR 65

SWISSCOM AG: JEFFERIES CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 410 FROM SFR 570

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 90 FROM SFR 84