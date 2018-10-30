Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti has bought 1 million shares in the Swiss bank worth 13.1 million Swiss francs ($13.07 million).

GEBERIT

The shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker on Tuesday lowered its full year sales outlook and said it was seeing slightly weaker growth in the building industry.

LONZA

Lonza said it acquired a controlling stake in Octane Biotech.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Arbonia AG said it was selling its industrial property located in Dietlikon to the Swiss Finance & Property Funds AG.

* Burckhardt Compression Holding affirmed its guidance for a slight increase in operating and net income for 2018 as it reported first-half results.

* Crealogix said Ruedi Noser was elected as a new member of the board of directors.

* Feintool said net sales rose by 13.4 percent 510.4 million Swiss francs in the first nine months. It said it expected a restrained business development in the final quarter of 2018 and net sales of 670-700 million Swiss francs in 2018.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it signed a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) allowing it to borrow up to 40 million euros over the coming years.

* OC Oerlikon affirmed its guidance as it reported a 22.2 percent increase in third-quarter order intake.

* Phoenix Mecano reported an adjusted operating result of 36.3 million euros ($41.30 million) in the first nine months of 2018, up 7.7 percent on the previous year. It confirmed it expected an operating result of 40-46 million euros in 2018, excluding one-off income.

* SIG Combibloc said core revenue rose 4 percent at constant currency in the third quarter, while adjusted EBITDA was 8 percent lower. The company maintained its guidance for core revenue growth at constant currency of 4-6 percent in 2018.

* Straumann said revenue rose by 19 percent, or 18 percent organically, to 307.5 million Swiss francs ($306.95 million) in the third quarter. It raised its outlook for full-year organic revenue growth to high-teen percentage range.

ECONOMY

Swiss KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 100.6 points vs 102.2 points. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) ($1 = 1.0018 Swiss francs)