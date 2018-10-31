Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 31

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 31(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CLARIANT

Q3 results due. Adujsted EBITDA seen up 5.1 percent, sales seen up 3.9 percent. Poll:

SNB

Q3 results due.

UBS

The bank is looking into asset management deals in quest for scale, a media report said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bellevue Group said CFO Daniel Koller is leaving the company at the end of February 2019 to pursue a new entrepreneurial challenge. He will be replaced by Michael Hutter, CFO of Bellevue Asset Management in an interim role.

* Standard & Poors confirmed the “AA/Stable” credit rating for Graubuendner Kantonalbank, citing its strong capitalisation, stable profitability, high market share and state guarantee.

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment for October due at 0900 GMT.

Chairman Thomas Jordan due to hold a speech on protectionism and monetary policy at 1715 GMT.