Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5% higher at 9,805 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Stephanie Sze as a global co-head of its sellside mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, based in New York, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Clariant said to discuss $1.5 bln unit sale with PolyOne - Bloomberg
* Aryzta announces binding offer to sell most of its Picard stake for total consideration of EUR 156 mln Stock indicated up 4.2%
* Implenia AG: board of directors acknowledges requests made by Veraison shareholder group; remains open to constructive dialogue
* Partners Group Holding AG: launches ASX-listed private debt offering at AUD 550 million
No major data scheduled
