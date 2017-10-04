FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4
October 4, 2017

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.05 percent lower at 9,279 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Giorgio Pradelli, 50, will take over as CEO from Joachim Straehle at the start of 2018.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS announced the acquisition of Win Services Pty Ltd and Leadership Directions Pty Ltd, both based in Brisbane, Australia and which together generate annual revenues in excess of AUD 4.6 million ($3.6 million).

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it has agreed to a promotion agreement for Eleview with Olympus America.

* Highlight Event And Entertainment said a court has ordered the suspension of a commercial registry ban with respect to its capital increase.

* Myriad Group said it has launched an end-to-end IoT button solution with and Bright Wolf.

ECONOMY

$1 = 1.2724 Australian dollars Reporting by Zurich newsroom

