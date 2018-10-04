Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,144 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Russian newspaper Kommersant reports that Alfa Group is in talks to sell its IDS Borjomi water company. It cites sources as saying Coca-Cola has shown interest but Nestle may become the most likely buyer. It said a deal could be worth up to $630 million.

ROCHE

Influenza drug baloxavir marboxil significantly sped time to relief for patients highly vulnerable to serious complications, a late-stage clinical trial has shown, Swiss drugmaker Roche said.

COMPANY NEWS

* Barry Callebaut AG: BARRY CALLEBAUT TO ACQUIRE INFORUM IN RUSSIA

* Basler Kantonalbank: per Oct 3 holds a total of 98.71 percent shares in Bank Cler

* Adecco Group AG: issued JPY 6 billion ($52.45 mln) notes

* Bucher Industries AG: strengthens its agricultural machinery businesses

* Ypsomed Holding AG: teams up with Philips for development of its new digital services to simplify medication adherence monitoring

* Baloise Holding Ltd: Baloise Asset Management launches its first property fund with a placement volume of CHF 275 million

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SWISSCOM - Morgan Stanley raises to “equal-weight” from “underweight”, raises target price to 515 Sfr from 505 Sfr

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “equal-weight”, raises target price to 95 Sfr from 90 Sfr

ECONOMY

No economic data due. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)