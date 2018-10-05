Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Roche on Thursday said U.S. regulators approved expanded use of its drug Hemlibra to include almost all patients with hemophilia A, as the Swiss drugmaker increases its focus on diseases beyond cancer to help replace revenue from older products that have lost patent protection.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

EMS-Chemie Holding affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported an 11 percent gain in nine-month sales.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HELVETIA HOLDING - Helvea Baader Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts price target to 625 Sfr from 630 Sfr

ECONOMY

Swiss September inflation data due at 0715 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.1 pct y/y. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)