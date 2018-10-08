FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Private Equity
October 8, 2018 / 4:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 8

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS SKIES

The low-cost airline that aims to launch in the second half of 2019, is in talks with potential partners in the United States, Canda, the Carribean, India, Thailand and China, a spokesman told Swiss weekly SonntagsBlick when asked about its planned destinations.

PARTNERS GROUP

Partners Group is planning to raise up to 5 billion euros for its fourth buyout fund, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ASMALLWORLD AG: announces successful execution of First Class & More acquisition and raises its 2018 revenue guidance by CHF 1 million

ECONOMY

Jobless data for September due at 0545 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.