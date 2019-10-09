Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 9,828 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK (SNB)

The SNB is working with the SIX Swiss Exchange to explore how to make digital central bank money available for trading and settlement of tokenized assets between financial market participants, according to a research project outlined by SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan on Tuesday in Zurich. Jordan spoke at an event marking the signing of an operational agreement for the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Centre in Switzerland. [bit.ly/2opWW6C ]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sunrise Communications’s largest investor Freenet reiterated its opposition to the Swiss telecommunications firm’s proposed 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.34 billion) takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC unit. Freenet accused Sunrise of giving a misleading account of the German company’s position, as acrimony between opposing sides of the deal builds ahead of the Oct. 23 extraordinary shareholders meeting where investors will vote on a rights issue.

* GAM Holding said there are no discussions with Italian insurer Generali, or any other company, concerning M&A activity. GAM added its board will always assess options to boost shareholder value.

* Medacta Group said it has gotten the CE marking — designating conformity with European health and safety standards — for its lateralized glenosphere, a new implant that expands the company’s offering for shoulder arthroplasty.

* Novartis said real-world studies continue to confirm the effectiveness of Cosentyx in psoriatic disease

* Von Roll said it won a two-digit million franc order from an unidentified British carmaker for components for electrical and thermal protection of high-voltage batteries for hybrid and electric cars.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SIKA AG: SocGen initiates coverage, with a buy rating and 195 Sfr target price

* Zurich Insurance: Citigroup raises target price to 423 Sfr, from 362 Sfr

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)