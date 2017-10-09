Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,261 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s biggest cement said Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International would replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year.

For more click

ZURICH

The Swiss insurer will have cut costs by $700 million by the end of the year, nearly halfway to its goal to save $1.5 billion by 2019, Chief Executive Mario Greco said in an interview published on Saturday.

For more click

CLARIANT

Activist investors seeking to block specialty chemical maker Clariant’s $20 billion merger with Huntsman Corp own “significantly more” than 15 percent of Clariant shares and want to increase their stake, they told a Swiss newspaper.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said on Friday it knows of one confirmed case of PML in a multiple sclerosis patient treated with its drug Ocrevus, in response to questions about whether additional cases of the typically fatal viral infection had emerged. Earlier this year, the treating doctor said the PML infection in a German MS patient who had started Ocrevus treatment was a carry-over from previous treatment with Biogen’s medicine Tysabri.

* Temenos said a “global tier 1 bank” has selected Temenos Core Banking to be implemented across its digital operations.

* Dufry said it plans to issue 500 million euros ($586.8 million) in senior notes, to be used with cash on hand to redeem outstanding senior notes due in 2022.

* Swiss-listed motorcycle maker KTM Chairman and Chief Executive Di Stefan Pierer expects electric motorcycles to establish themselves on the market within a decade, he told Austrian newspaper der Standard in an interview published on Sunday.

* Molecular Partners published the invitation to its extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 31, at which William Burns and Patrick Amstutz will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT