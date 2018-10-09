Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,988 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

The finance sector association in Geneva is due to hold its annual news conference to discuss its 2018-2019 economic survey and current challenges for the sector.

GIVAUDAN

The fragrance and flavour maker reported an 9.8 percent hike in sales during the third quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, slightly better than analysts had expected and led by strong performance in its fragrances division.

* SIG Combibloc said its global coordinators have fully exercised their over-allotment option on 19.8 million existing shares granted in connection with the company’s Initial Public Offering at the offer price of 11.25 Swiss francs per share.

* Basler Kantonalbank holds 98.7 percent in Bank Cler.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

JULIUS BAER - RBC cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”, cuts target price to 55 Sfr from 64 Sfr

KUEHNE UND NAGEL - RBC raises to “outperform” from “sector perform”

SIKA - HSBC cuts price target to 167 Sfr from 171 Sfr, rating “Buy”

ECONOMY

