Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,105 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of the botched surveillance of the bank’s former wealth management head Iqbal Khan in an internal investigation that cost Thiam’s right-hand man his job.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

Germany’s Freenet on Monday reiterated that it would vote against a planned capital increase at Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications Group to finance the acquisition of UPC Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq Holding: The provisional final result of the tender offer of SKGAB had to be corrected. The new owners hold 89.94% at the end of the subsequent offering period.

* APTG AG said it had a net result of 84.9 million euros in the first half of 2019, positively impacted by a non-recurring non cash profit from the carve-out of the operating entities. The last trading day of ATPG AG’s shares on SIX Swiss Exchange will be Oct. 31.

* Arundel AG said it had a net profit for the first six months of the year of $7.47 million compared to a net loss of $13.29 million for the year-ago period.

* Eastern Property Holdings said its net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $27.29 million in the first half of 2019 from $2.66 mln for same period of last year.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding said it was taking over the site of FCA Switzerland SA in Zurich-Altstetten for an undisclosed price.

* Implenia said it was building a residential tower block for V-Zug Immobilien as part of Zug Tech Cluster.

* SGS said it had acquired the business and assets of the Finnish Institute Of Occupational Health.

* Gurit Holding said it was investing further in its aerospace prepreg capability at the German site in Kassel and would close the Zullwil plant, Switzerland in the second half of 2021.

* Swiss Estates said its first-half profit was down at CHF 106,000.

ECONOMY

* Swiss August retail sales due at 0630 GMT.

* Swiss September manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT. Index seen falling to 46.5. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)