Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,850 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance on Thursday after sales rose 6.4% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months of 2019, helped by price increases at its fragrance division.
The cement-maker will not make an offer for the construction chemicals unit Germany’s BASF has put up for sale, Bloomberg reported.
Board member Thomas M. Huebner has died, the company said.
* Bossard Holding nine-month group sales stood at 669.4 million Swiss francs ($672.83 million), the company said, adding that it expected its profit margin to reach the lower end of its target range.
* Ascom Holding has won a 1.3 million franc order to renew communication and personal security installations in a German prison complex, it said.
* Patients treated with Novartis’ Consentyx showed sustained improvement in signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis in new studies, the drugmaker said.
No economic data scheduled.
