Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,850 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term guidance on Thursday after sales rose 6.4% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months of 2019, helped by price increases at its fragrance division.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The cement-maker will not make an offer for the construction chemicals unit Germany’s BASF has put up for sale, Bloomberg reported.

GEBERIT

Board member Thomas M. Huebner has died, the company said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bossard Holding nine-month group sales stood at 669.4 million Swiss francs ($672.83 million), the company said, adding that it expected its profit margin to reach the lower end of its target range.

* Ascom Holding has won a 1.3 million franc order to renew communication and personal security installations in a German prison complex, it said.

* Patients treated with Novartis’ Consentyx showed sustained improvement in signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis in new studies, the drugmaker said.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.