Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,982 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said it had been commissioned to build another section of a new neighbourhood in Vernier near Geneva, worth 270 million Swiss francs.

* Lonza announced an extension of its partnership with Genmab to cover preclinical and clinical development and manufacturing for a significant portion of Genmab’s pipeline.

* PSP Swiss Property said Reto Grunder will succeed Adrian Murer as its chief investment officer, effective January 2020.

* Mobimo said development activities for third parties will make a lower contribution to its 2019 results.

* Stadler Rail said it has won a 165 million euro order to supply 34 locomotives to Taiwan.

ECONOMY

* Swiss September producer/import prices due at 0630 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)