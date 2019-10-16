Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker boosted its 2019 sales outlook for a third time this year, helped by rising Chinese revenue, and said it expects to finish its $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics ONCE.O this year despite repeated delays. Roche shaes were seen rising.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

Sunrise has won support from one of its largest shareholders for its $2.8 billion capital hike - the latest twist in the telecom company’s battle to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit Holding reported 45.1% net sales growth for the first nine months and now expects to achieve above 550 million Swiss francs in 2019 net sales (previously 525 million francs). [nFWN2700M3}

* Romande Energie said CFO Denis Matthey had died after a long illness

* Meyer Burger Technology: Proxy advisers ISS and Ethos rejected the election of new shareholder representative, amid a fight between the solar industry machinery maker and one of its investors.

* Dufry said it signed a new contract at the Mexico City airport.

* Conzzeta said nine-month revenue fell to 1.14 bln Sfr

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)