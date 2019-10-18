Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 % lower at 9,993 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

An Italian judge has accepted a request by UBS to pay more than 10 million euros ($11 million) to settle a money-laundering investigation, ending one of the Swiss bank’s biggest legal headaches in Europe.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it’s Xofluza drug has won FDA approval for patients at risk of developing influenza-related complications.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it entered into a license agreement with Redhill Biopharma.

* Wisekey International Holding said its consolidated preliminary revenue in the first nine months was $18.7 million, adding that it expected to end the year with a positive net result.

* Stadler Rail said it has signed a 115 million euro order with the Spanish Rail Network Administration to provide 22 locomotives.

* BB Biotech reported a Q3 net loss of 382 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)