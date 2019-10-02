Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% lower at 9922.38 points, according to premarket indications by Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank on Wednesday said it expects an estimated $250 million boost to 2020 profit from changes it is making to how it calculates risk-weighted assets and does hedging.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis reported its blockbuster Cosentyx shows a sustained response in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

* Nestle said it closed the 10.2 billion Swiss franc sale of its skin business to a consortium led by EQT and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

* Burkhalter Holding said it bought Stampfl & Co. AG in St. Gallen, which employs 23 people and generates annual sales of around 3.3 million francs.

* Flughafen Zurich said a new terminal at the Florianopolis International Airport is now open.

* France’s Cellectis said it had entered a manufacturing agreement with Lonza.

ECONOMY

Swiss September CPI due at 0630. Seen +0.1% mm, +0.3% y/y (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)