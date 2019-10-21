Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ELECTION

Support for the Greens surged in Switzerland’s election on Sunday, moving politics to the left and putting environmentalists in the mix for a seat in the broad coalition that has governed the country for decades

AMS

AMS said on Friday it would lower the acceptance rate under a new bid for German lighting group Osram that keeps the offer price unchanged. Bain and Advent informed Osram on Friday that they would refrain from a takeover bid for the time being, the German company said at the time. But sources familiar with the buyout groups’ thinking told Reuters on Sunday that the investors were waiting in the wings possibly to revive their approach if AMS’s bid failed.

SUNRISE

The SonntagsZeitung paper, citing unidentified company sources, said Sunrise may complain to financial markets watchdog FINMA about its suspicions that big investor Freenet might have acted in concert with other shareholders to oppose Sunrise’s planned rights issue to finance the 6.3 billion Swiss franc takeover of Liberty Global’s UPC business.

DRUGMAKERS

U.S. trade officials did not mention the possibility of imposing punitive tariffs on imported Swiss pharmaceuticals during talks in Washington on Friday, several Swiss media reported. Instead, both sides are exploring chances for negotiating a free-trade deal.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Warplanes from the alliance fighting Islamic State in Syria attacked the company’s Jalabiya cement factory last week, the SonntagsZeitung paper reported, citing comments from the alliance and Turkish President Erdogan. It said LafargeHolcim still owned the plant but had not operated it since 2014.

UBS

The Swiss bank will cut up to 30 banking jobs in Asia, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia AG said it had agreed with long-term anchor shareholder Max Roessler on a joint approach to company’s strategic development.