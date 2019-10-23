Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ABB

The Swiss maker of factory robots and circuit breakers reported a 15% drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday after downgrading the value of some projects and said market conditions were weakening in the United States.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Calida said it received a binding offer for its Eider brand from South Korea’s K2 Group.

* Meyer Burger said it received a further partial order from Oxford PV for about 18 million Swiss francs and sold a building in Thun. Separately, proxy advisor Glass Lewis said it recommended to elect Mark Kerekes to the board of Meyer Burger.

* Swiss Prime Site confirmed its full-year targets

* Sulzer said order intake in the third quarter rose 6.7% to 925 million Sfr

* Zur Rose Group said revenue rose 30% in the first nine months of 2019 and confirmed its 2022 outlook

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NESTLÉ - Moody’s downgrades to Aa3; stable outlook

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)