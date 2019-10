ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SIKA

The Swiss chemicals and adhesives producer posted a 10.6% rise in operating profit during the first nine months of the year, and confirmed its full-year revenue target.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler Holding said its 9M net profit after fell by 8.8%.

* Hochdorf Group said it extended a syndicated loan until 2023.

ECONOMY

