Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The Company said it was slightly less optimistic about its prospects in Europe and Africa as the world’s largest cement maker reported third-quarter sales and earnings broadly in line with analyst estimates.

ROCHE

The Federal Trade Commission staff reviewing Roche’s plan to buy U.S.-based gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion recommended that the deal be approved without requiring any asset sales, the Capitol Forum reported on Thursday. .

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tornos Holding AG said it amends its forecast for this year, adding that it will probably generate lower profitability than in the previous year.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA said growth in adjusted revenue in the third quarter was 13.9%.

* HBM Healthcare said it reached a quarterly profit of 27 million Swiss francs.

* Meyer Burger Technology announced the sale of its software business to S&T.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

