Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 26

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

The Swiss engineering group reported third-quarter earnings slightly ahead of expectations and said its focus on higher-growing segments like robots for the food and beverage industry was working. Shares were indicated to open 1.6 percent higher.

LONZA

The drug ingredients company confirmed its 2017 targets following what it called a “strong performance” in the first nine months of the year, while adding integration of its $5.5 billion Capsugel purchase is on track. Shares were indicated to open 1.3 percent higher.

SIKA

The chemicals maker at the centre of hostile takeover battle with France’s Saint-Gobain said it was on track to achieve its full year sales target after it reported third-quarter sales and earnings growth in line with forecasts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Autoneum said it expected net sales to rise slightly this year and confirmed its target of an EBIT margin of over 8 percent. It also said it opened the first of four new Chinese plants in Yantai.

* Bucher Industries said orders increased by 20.5 percent to 2.04 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of the year.

* Evolva said it published the final terms of the planned ordinary capital increase through a discounted rights offering expected to raise approximately 65 million Swiss francs.

* Implenia said it received two new orders worth a combined 45 million Swiss francs.

* Landis & Gyr said it swung to a net profit of $5.1 million in the six months to Sept 30.

* Lifewatch said Six Exchange regulation approved the delisting of all its registered shares.

* Molecular Partners said it saw significant progress across all clinical programs and would present new pre-clinical immuno-oncology data during at an R&D Day in New York.

* Novartis said it would present 54 scientific abstracts from across its multiple sclerosis research portfolio at the 7th Joint European and Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis meeting taking place in Paris.

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its Biologics License Application or Avastin in combination with chemotherapy, followed by Avastin alone, for the front-line treatment of women with advanced ovarian cancer.

* Straumann posted organic growth of 15 percent in the first nine months of 2017, allowing it to raise its outlook for full-year organic revenue growth from the low-double-digit range to between 13 and 15 percent.

* Sulzer said order intake increased by 7.5 percent to 790 million Swiss francs in the third quarter, prompting the group to raise its outlook to 10-12 percent sales growth this year.

* VAT Group said the funds managed or advised by Partners Group which held approximately 13.07 percent of the VAT share capital, placed 2.8 million VAT shares or around 9.33 percent of share capital with institutional investors on Wednesday night at an offer price of 127 francs per share.

