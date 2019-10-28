Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on October 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 10,208 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS wants Iqbal Khan, the co-head of its wealth management business, to drop his criminal complaint over a spying scandal which emerged after he left cross-town rival Credit Suisse , it was reported on Sunday.

CLARIANT

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) has no intention of selling its stake in Clariant but has assessed it as it does all its investments, CEO Yousef al-Benyan said on Sunday after taking a $400 million impairment loss on the stake.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont said it is forming a joint venture with Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz called AZfashion

* Orior said Andeas Lindner is the new chief financial officer.

* Autoneum said it had appointed Bernhard Wiehl as CFO of the struggling car industry supplier.

* Baumgartner is now 99.06% owned by Behr Bircher Cellpack, according to provisional results of the public tender offer.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)